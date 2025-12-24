Mumbai Crime: Housing Fraud Rackets Exposed As Scammers Dupe 10 Victims Of ₹54.80 Lakh Using MMRDA and MHADA Schemes; 3 FIRs Registered

Mumbai Police investigate multiple housing fraud cases involving fake MMRDA and MHADA flat promises across the city | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 24: A series of housing fraud cases has come to light in Mumbai, where fraudsters allegedly lured unsuspecting citizens with false promises of securing low-cost homes under Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) mill workers’ housing schemes.

In three separate incidents, at least 10 people were collectively cheated of approximately Rs 54.80 lakh. The police have registered independent FIRs at Vikhroli, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg and Kalachowki police stations and initiated investigations.

MMRDA Housing Scam: Eight Victims Cheated of Rs 18.20 Lakh

The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR against Nita Ankush Saraikar, 46, a resident of Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar (West), for allegedly cheating eight people of Rs 18.20 lakh by promising MMRDA homes at throwaway prices.

According to the complaint filed by Sunil Sadashiv Adhangale, 54, a mobile repairing businessman and social worker from Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (East), the accused claimed she had strong connections within the MMRDA and could arrange flats at reduced rates.

In July 2023, Saraikar allegedly convened a meeting at an office in Vikhroli, where she assured prospective buyers that flats in proposed MMRDA projects at Dharavi, Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg would be allotted within three to four months.

To gain their trust, she allegedly displayed forged documents, including photo passes, allotment letters and survey receipts. She demanded Rs 5 lakh per room as an advance commission.

Believing her claims, the complainant and seven others transferred money via Google Pay, cheques and RTGS. By February 2024, a total of Rs 18.20 lakh had been paid.

Subsequently, Saraikar began avoiding the victims and giving evasive responses. The complainants later learned that multiple cheating cases had already been registered against her.

Based on the complaint, the Vikhroli police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act.

Mill Worker Housing Fraud: Dombivli Resident Cheated of Rs 22.20 Lakh

In another case, the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police have booked Sitaram Dagdu Khopkar for allegedly cheating Vijay Pandurang Jadhav, a resident of Dombivli (West), of Rs 22.20 lakh by falsely promising a MHADA mill worker’s flat.

As per the FIR, Jadhav was introduced to Khopkar in 2016 while searching for a house. Khopkar, who claimed to be involved in property transactions, allegedly showed forged MHADA documents and assured Jadhav that he could arrange the transfer of a mill worker’s flat located at Standard Mill Building No. 1, Sewri.

An agreement was executed on October 14, 2016, and Khopkar accepted Rs 5 lakh in cash initially, followed by additional payments totalling Rs 22.20 lakh. However, the flat was never transferred. Despite repeated follow-ups, Khopkar neither handed over the flat nor returned the money for nearly eight years.

Realising he had been duped, Jadhav approached the police in 2025. A case has been registered under IPC Section 406.

Kalachowki Case: Retired Policeman’s Family Duped of Rs 14.40 Lakh

In the third incident, the Kalachowki police have registered a case against Anil Ananda Mulik for allegedly cheating a retired police personnel and his son of Rs 14.40 lakh by offering a MHADA mill workers’ flat at the Bombay Dyeing mill compound in Dadar (East).

The complaint was filed by Ajinkya Ramnath Ghadi, 30, whose father, Ramnath Bhikaji Ghadi, was due to retire from the Mumbai police force in May 2020 and was searching for a new home. Mulik, introduced through an intermediary, allegedly showed them a flat in a mill workers’ housing colony and demanded Rs 29 lakh for the property.

Between October 2020 and subsequent months, the family paid approximately Rs 19.50 lakh. However, possession was never granted. The prolonged stress allegedly took a severe toll on Ramnath Ghadi’s health, and he passed away due to a heart attack in February 2023.

After his father’s death, the accused allegedly extracted an additional Rs 5 lakh from Ajinkya Ghadi. Though Mulik later returned Rs 10.10 lakh, he failed to repay the remaining Rs 14.40 lakh. The police have registered the case under IPC Sections 420 and 419. Further investigation is ongoing.

