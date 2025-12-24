Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal

Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: The cool weather that Mumbaikars experienced until last week was short lived. For the last two days, the minimum temperature has been on the rise. On the eve of Christmas, the minimum temperature rose by 2 degrees touching 20.3 degree Celsius at the Santacruz observatory.

Forecast Shows Minimum Temperature to Drop Slightly

In the the weekly forecast till December 30, the minimum temperature is likely to drop hovering between 18 to 19 degrees.

According to officials at IMD, this is typical during the winter months, as changing wind patterns and the absence of strong cold northerly winds influence local conditions along the coast.

Wednesday’s Temperature Readings Highlight Warmer Nights

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at Santacruz observatory was 20.3 degree celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, while the night time temperature at Colaba observatory was 21 degrees.

The maximum temperature at the Santacruz station was 32.8 degree celsius and Colaba was at 32.6 degrees within the normal range.

As per the weather bureau's forecast, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 to 33 degree celsius till the year end.

