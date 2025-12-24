 Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal

Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal

In the the weekly forecast till December 30, the minimum temperature is likely to drop hovering between 18 to 19 degrees. According to officials at IMD, this is typical during the winter months, as changing wind patterns and the absence of strong cold northerly winds influence local conditions along the coast.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | Pinterest

Mumbai: The cool weather that Mumbaikars experienced until last week was short lived. For the last two days, the minimum temperature has been on the rise. On the eve of Christmas, the minimum temperature rose by 2 degrees touching 20.3 degree Celsius at the Santacruz observatory.

Forecast Shows Minimum Temperature to Drop Slightly

In the the weekly forecast till December 30, the minimum temperature is likely to drop hovering between 18 to 19 degrees.

According to officials at IMD, this is typical during the winter months, as changing wind patterns and the absence of strong cold northerly winds influence local conditions along the coast.

FPJ Shorts
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight Deadlines
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Runs Inside After Fans Chase Him For Selfie At Sawai Mansingh Stadium In Jaipur | VIDEO
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains Normal
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Atal Jayanti 2025: 'Nation Looked Upto Atal Bihari Vajpayee As Guiding Guardian,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Read Also
State Election Commission Bars All Election Ads After Campaign Ends Ahead Of January 15 Municipal...
article-image

Wednesday’s Temperature Readings Highlight Warmer Nights

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at Santacruz observatory was 20.3 degree celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, while the night time temperature at Colaba observatory was 21 degrees.

The maximum temperature at the Santacruz station was 32.8 degree celsius and Colaba was at 32.6 degrees within the normal range.

As per the weather bureau's forecast, the maximum temperature will remain between 32 to 33 degree celsius till the year end.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight...

Political Parties Request SEC To Allow Sunday Submission Of BMC Election Nomination Forms Amid Tight...

Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains...

Mumbai Weather Sees Temporary Rise In Minimum Temperatures Ahead Of Christmas While Maximum Remains...

State Election Commission Bars All Election Ads After Campaign Ends Ahead Of January 15 Municipal...

State Election Commission Bars All Election Ads After Campaign Ends Ahead Of January 15 Municipal...

'Mere Bachche Mujhe Ghar Se Nikal Denge': Mumbai Cop Pleads After Getting Caught In Obscene Act With...

'Mere Bachche Mujhe Ghar Se Nikal Denge': Mumbai Cop Pleads After Getting Caught In Obscene Act With...

Year Ender 2025: From Cylinder Blast To Short Circuit, Major Fire Incidents That Shook Mumbai And...

Year Ender 2025: From Cylinder Blast To Short Circuit, Major Fire Incidents That Shook Mumbai And...