State Election Commission Bars All Election Ads After Campaign Ends Ahead Of January 15 Municipal Polls

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Wednesday announced that all election-related advertisements in electronic, print and any other media will be strictly prohibited after the official campaign period for the general municipal corporation elections ends at 5.30 pm on January 13, 2026.

Polling Dates and Campaign Rules Clarified

Addressing a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties registered with the State Election Commission, Waghmare said polling for the municipal corporation elections will be held on January 15, 2026, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. As per statutory provisions, the campaign period concludes 48 hours before the end of polling, i.e., at 5.30 pm on January 13, 2026. After this deadline, no election-related advertisements can be published or broadcast through any media platform.

He further clarified that once the campaign period ends, the issue of pre-certification or permission for advertisements in print media does not arise. Detailed guidelines in this regard are outlined in the State Election Commission’s order dated October 9, 2025, titled “Media Regulation and Advertisement Certification Order for Election Purposes, 2025.”

Nomination Rules Explained to Party Representatives

The meeting was attended by State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani, officials and representatives of various political parties. Kakani made a detailed presentation on nomination rules, stating that a candidate’s name must be included in the voter list of the concerned municipal corporation. However, the proposer and seconder must belong to the same ward from which the candidate is contesting.

Both party-affiliated and independent candidates require one proposer and one seconder each. A candidate may file nomination papers in more than one ward, but can contest only one seat in a ward. For a single seat, a maximum of four nomination papers can be submitted.

