Year Ender 2025: From Cylinder Blast To Short Circuit, Major Fire Incidents That Shook Mumbai And Navi Mumbai | VIDEOS

Mumbai: The year 2025 proved to be a challenging one for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, as multiple horrific fire incidents were witnessed across residential, commercial, and slum areas. Some of these major fires caused loss of life, injuries, and significant property damage, highlighting the persistent challenges of urban safety and fire preparedness.

Here Are the Top 5 Fire Incidents That Shook Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

Vashi's Raheja Residency Fire

On October 21, a blaze at Vashi's Raheja Residency created a major scare and raised question on fire safety. A blaze that on the 10th floor, quickly spread to the 11th and 12th floors, killing four residents, including a 6-year-old girl and injuring about ten.

The four deceased, identified as Vedika Sundar Balakrishnan (6), Kamla Hiralal Jain (84), Sundar Balakrishnan (44), and Pooja Rajan (39), were all residents of Raheja Residency. The fire brigade official said the situation was brought under control after several hours of firefighting, followed by extensive cooling operations.

Not just this, recently, NMMC Fire Department said that 593 fire calls across its five divisions were reported from January to October.

Kamothe Building Fire

A woman and her 17-year-old daughter were charred to death after a major fire broke out in the early morning of October 21, at Ambe Shraddha residential building in Sector 36, Kamothe. The fire, suspected to have started from a short circuit, was followed by a cylinder blast that intensified the blaze.

Fire in Dharavi suspends Harbour Line Rail Service

On November 22, massive fires in slum areas were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, where several huts were gutted in fire. Though no injuries were reported, services on the Harbour line between Bandra and Mahim were suspended for more than two hours.

Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Fire

On December 21, three people, including two senior citizens, were left with severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Andheri East. The victims, identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite (50), suffered 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, while Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) suffered 20-25 per cent burns, and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) suffered 30-32 per cent burns.

Bhiwandi Fire

On November 26, a devastating fire broke out at a garment storage facility in the Rajlaxmi Compound of Kalher village in Bhiwandi taluka, reducing 10 large warehouses to ashes and causing losses estimated in crores of rupees.

Huge stocks of finished garments stored in the godowns were destroyed before fire teams could intervene.

CT MRI Unit At Bhatia Hospital

A major tragedy was averted after around 250 people, including patients, doctors and staff, were evacuated from Bhatia hospital located on Tukaram Javji Marg, Grant Road after a fire erupted in the hospital.

Ghatkopar East Chawl Fire

On November 24, atleast six people, including four children, sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl in Ghatkopar East. While the children were reported to be stable, two adults suffered severe burns.

Thane Banquet Hall Fire

Over 1,000 wedding guests escaped without any injury after a fire broke out at a banquet hall in Thane city. The incident occurred at the marriage hall premises in the Ovala area along the Ghodbunder Road in the city. According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said the fire was caused due to the mandap decoration materials kept outside a cabin on the lawn of 'The Blue Roof Club'.