Pune VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At City One Mall In Pimpri Chinchwad; No Casualties Reported |

A fire incident has been reported at the PVR Mall near Morwadi Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad. After receiving information, the fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot immediately. Firefighting operations brought the fire under control. The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage are not yet known.



Moreo

Massive fire breaks out at City One Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad pic.twitter.com/3jbdXuywQQ — Pune First (@Pune_First) December 24, 2025

Anil Dimbale, PCMC’s Sub Fire Officer, said, “Around 6.08 pm, we received a call informing us about the fire incident in the City One Mall in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Following this, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, there’s no casualty, while there was renovation work going on, so further investigation will let us know about the exact cause of the fire.”



Moreover, a celebratory gathering following the Jejuri Municipal Council election results turned into a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon when a sudden fire broke out in Jejuri village in Purandar Tehsil of Pune District. The fire took place at the foothills of the Jejuri fort, and 16 people suffered burn injuries. Shockingly, it also included newly elected councillors who were busy with their celebrations.

According to available details, the incident occurred during victory celebrations held by supporters of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). NCP secured a decisive win in the civic body polls. Out of 20 seats, NCP won 17, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured two seats, and one went to an independent candidate.