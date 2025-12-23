Mumbai Fraud: 50-Year-Old Man Booked For Duping Mulund Resident Of ₹30.50 Lakh In Fake Railway Job, SRA Flat Scam

Agripada Police register a cheating case after a Mulund resident was allegedly duped of over Rs 30 lakh with false job and housing promises | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 22: The Agripada Police have registered a case of cheating and financial fraud against Ramesh Balu Waghchaure, 50, for allegedly duping Bhimsen Amrut Nikam, 58, a Mulund resident, of Rs 30.50 lakh by falsely promising a railway job and an SRA flat for Nikam’s son, Shubham.

In a shocking twist, the accused allegedly arranged his daughter’s marriage with the complainant’s son and assured that the money would be returned after the wedding, which never happened.

Families Knew Each Other Since 2017

According to the FIR, Nikam currently resides with his family on Gokhale Road, Mulund (East), and had earlier lived at Rasool Jeeva Compound, Sane Guruji Marg, Saat Rasta, from 1994 to 2023. Nikam’s wife, Suman, 51, is originally from Sinnar, Nashik, and the accused Waghchaure, a resident of Pathardi Phata, Nashik, was her former classmate. The families became acquainted during a relative’s wedding in Nashik in December 2017.

Fake Railway Job Offer And Forged Letter

After building close relations with the Nikam family, Waghchaure allegedly claimed he had strong contacts in government departments. When Shubham completed his engineering in 2017 and the family began searching for a job for him, the accused reportedly promised to secure him a post of Senior Section Engineer in the Railways. He even introduced a person identified as “Khan” and, in April 2018, collected Rs 7 lakh via RTGS for the job.

No Job, No Refund

Despite repeated follow-ups till 2019, no job was provided. The accused allegedly handed over a fake railway appointment letter and later promised to return the money, which he failed to do.

SRA Flat Scam At Kanjurmarg

Around the same time, the Nikam family was looking to purchase a house. Waghchaure then claimed he had links with an SRA project and could arrange a flat at a lower cost.

The accused allegedly took Rs 21.50 lakh in cash and Rs 1.85 lakh through NEFT for an SRA flat, claiming that construction work was underway at Kanjurmarg. However, no flat was allotted, nor was the money returned.

Marriage Used As Delay Tactic

To further delay repayment, Waghchaure allegedly proposed that if his daughter married Shubham, the entire amount would be repaid after the wedding.

Total Amount Cheated Rs 30.50 Lakh

The marriage took place on December 25, 2023. However, instead of returning the money, the accused allegedly cited financial difficulties and even took an additional Rs 15,000 from Nikam in February 2024. In total, Waghchaure allegedly collected Rs 30.50 lakh under the pretext of securing a job and an SRA flat.

Police Launch Probe

Realising that he had been cheated, Nikam approached the Agripada police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated further investigation.

