Mumbai Fraud News: Mulund 'Clerk' Booked For Cheating Kurla Man Of ₹1.5 Lakh For Providing Fake SRA Receipts |

The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against Nilesh Suresh Jadhav, who posed as a clerk at the Mulund Tehsil Office, for allegedly cheating a 37-year-old Kurla resident of ₹1.5 lakh by providing fake Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) survey receipts.

According to the police, the complainant, Sanjay Janardan Arte, a resident of Almeida Baug, Talav Chowk, Magan Nathuram Road, Kurla (West), works at a warehouse in Panvel. Arte approached the Pant Nagar police after learning that Jadhav had allegedly duped him under the pretext of issuing legitimate SRA survey documents for two houses in Kurla.

Victim Paid ₹1.5 Lakh in Instalments

In April 2024, Arte visited the Mulund Tehsil Office to inquire about old survey receipts related to his widowed sister Sunanda Datta Sawant’s house. There, he met a man identifying himself as Nilesh Jadhav, who claimed to be a clerk. Jadhav allegedly demanded ₹1.5 lakh to prepare survey receipts from the year 2000.

On May 6, 2024, Jadhav met Arte at Pant Nagar Municipal School No. 3, where he was reportedly on election duty, and collected ₹50,000 via online transfer to his TJSB Sahakari Bank account. Over the next few days, Jadhav allegedly collected another ₹25,000 twice, and a final ₹50,000 via NEFT on May 24, totalling ₹1.5 lakh.

Fake Receipts Exposed During Verification

Jadhav later handed over documents purported to be SRA survey receipts and slum-dweller identity cards dated July 19, 2000, bearing the names of Arte’s sister and elder brother. These documents appeared to be signed by SRA enumerators.

However, when Arte verified the receipts at the SRA Office in Bandra, officials confirmed that the documents were not found in their digital records, exposing the fraud.

Cheque Issued by Accused Bounced

When confronted, Jadhav allegedly tried to evade Arte and later issued him a cheque for ₹1.5 lakh from his TJSB account, which was subsequently dishonoured. Following this, Arte lodged a complaint with the Pant Nagar police.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Police have booked Nilesh Suresh Jadhav, a resident of Chandanwadi Pachpakli, Raigad Galli, Thane (West), under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and forgery.

Further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were duped using similar tactics.