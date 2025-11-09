Vasai-Virar News: First Animal Crematorium Nearing Completion After Years Of Demand From Residents | Details Inside

Vasai-Virar to get First Animal Crematorium | Image for representation

Vasai-Virar News: Vasai-Virar residents is soon set to get a crematorium for animals as the Municipal Corporation said that it will soon be ready. This comes after the residents have long been demanding a crematorium for animals. Reportedly, the crematorium is set to be near the municipality’s missile launch site in Gokhivare.

According to the Loksatta report, the absence of the crematorium caused inconvenience, as many stray and domestic animals that died due to illness or accidents were left unattended in public places, leading to a foul odour and health concerns in nearby areas. In addition to this, residents have called for a dignified way to cremate animals or their pets.

According to the report, complaints were also sent to the Animal Husbandry Department, which then directed the Municipal Corporation to take immediate action. However, the issue of space remained a challenge for a very long time. Now, the Municipal Corporation has informed that the area near the test range in Gokhivare will be used for the crematorium.

The Municipal Corporation also told the daily that 90 per cent of the work is complete, and efforts are underway to finish the remaining work soon.

Pet Crematorium In Mira-Bhayandar

In October, the state’s first dedicated pet crematorium was inaugurated at Mira-Bhayandar's Navghar. The Navghar pet crematorium features a fully gas-based cremation system, utilising natural gas and propane (LPG). This eco-friendly facility ensures minimal environmental impact by converting remains into basic chemical compounds like gases and ash, avoiding the pollution caused by traditional wood-based cremation.

Two such pet crematoriums have been established in Mira-Bhayander—at Navghar and Kashimira. While the Navghar facility has been inaugurated, the Kashimira crematorium is set to be operational soon, as announced by Minister Sarnaik.

