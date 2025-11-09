 After Supreme Court Order On Stray Relocation, Mumbai School Requests to Keep Community Dogs on Campus
The school in Andheri submitted a letter expressing its stance against the removal of these dogs from the premises and respectfully requested the Supreme Court to allow them to remain on the campus permanently, rather than being relocated to a shelter.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Mumbai: In a heartwarming incident, the management, staff, and students of Andheri's Tulip English School have come together to support the permanent stay of two community dogs on their premises. This post came just days after the Supreme Court directed relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

Taking note of the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the On November 7, the SC directed the forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

In a post shared by Sr Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar on his Instagram account, he wrote that his wife, Saloni, a dedicated feeder, ensures the sterilisation, vaccination, and medical treatment of these community dogs.

The post also mentioned that these dogs have been living on the campus since birth, and the entire school community, right from management to students, shares a deep emotional bond with them.

In addition to this, the school also submitted a letter expressing its stance against the removal of these dogs and also respectfully requested the Supreme Court to allow them to remain on the school premises permanently, rather than being relocated to a shelter.

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai

After the Supreme Court's order on Friday, Civic officials said on Saturday said that there are over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai, but the number of shelters for them is only eight. The officials said that in order to implement the apex court's order, more dog shelters need to be set up in the metropolis. An animal welfare activist have cautioned that removing community animals would only provide a temporary solution and could worsen the problem over time. The problem with strays is real but immediate solutions like removing them will not solve it in reality, he added. Animal rights activist Reshma Shelatkar also said displacing stray dogs from their rightful territory will cause more harm than good.

Recent Dog Bite Incident

In a recent horrifying incident, a two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being repeatedly bitten by a stray dog in Thane's Diva area. The incident occured on Friday and the CCTV footage is going viral on social media. The child was outside her building with another kid when a stray dog charged from behind and attacked her, knocking her to the ground. The dog kept biting the fallen toddler, said her father. Bystanders saved the girl and rushed her to the Kalwa civic hospital. Her father informed that his daughter suffered dog bites in at least five places on her body, but her condition is stable.

