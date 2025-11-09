BJP's Ram Kadam Hits Back At Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Over ‘Accidental CM’ Comment On Devendra Fadnavis | Watch Video

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on November 9 hit back at Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackery for calling Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis 'accidental CM.' Responding to Thackeray’s comment, Kadam said the Sena UBT leader had “no moral right” to speak against Fadnavis.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's statement, BJP leader Ram Kadam says, "... What moral right does he have to speak about CM Devendra Fadnavis? He will speak about our Chief Minister, who did not visit the ministry for even two days in 2.5 years, who… pic.twitter.com/b8n6qhBPWM — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

Further adding, he said, Thackeray has no right to speak about Maharashtra CM Fadnavis who works 20 hours a day and alleged that during Thackeray's 2.5-year stint as chief minister, he never visited the ministry or interacted with journalists for even two days.

He is known in Maharashtra as 'Khichdi Chor', 'Dawai Chor'. What moral right does Uddhav Thackeray have to speak about CM Devendra, who works 20-20 hours a day?...," the BJP leader said.

What Did Uddhav Thackeray Say?

On November 8, Uddhav Thackeray sparked a debate in Maharashtra politics, saying that Devendra Fadnavis is an "accidental Chief Minister". He led a scathing attack against the BJP, terming it "Corrupt Janata Party".

He also said that the BJP, which is robbing 'Mother India', has no right to say 'Vande Mataram' while referring to the ruling party's move to organise an event on 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' celebrations on Friday.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters on the concluding day of his four-day visit to the rain- and flood-hit Marathwada, after holding an interaction with farmers devastated by the natural disaster.

During his interaction, he also took a jibe at the Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar over his statement that the farmers should make a habit of regularly repaying the loans instead of asking a waiver. "Except his son, Ajit Pawar, does not want anyone to get anything free (referring to the Pune land deal controversy involving his son Parth Pawar-linked company)."



