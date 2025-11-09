Opposition Targets Mahayuti Govt Over Pune Land Deal Involving Ajit Pawar’s Son; Congress Seeks White Paper | File Photo

Mumbai: Armed with fresh allegations, Opposition parties in Maharashtra have intensified their attack on the Mahayuti government over the controversial 40-acre Pune land deal allegedly linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.

On Saturday, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik purchased land worth ₹200 crore for just ₹3 crore, calling it a “massive misuse of power.” State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded a white paper on all major land transactions in Pune district.

Sharad Pawar Backs Probe, Avoids Direct Comment on Nephew

While the Congress sharpened its attack, NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar refrained from directly criticizing his nephew Ajit Pawar or grand-nephew Parth Pawar. Speaking to the media in Akola, he expressed support for the state-ordered probe into the land deal controversy.

“The Chief Minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society,” Pawar said.

When asked about his daughter and MP Supriya Sule’s statement that she didn’t believe Parth would do anything wrong, Pawar responded, “That could be her view.”

Fadnavis: ‘No One Will Be Spared’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing reporters in Gadchiroli, asserted that action in the Pune land case was being taken strictly as per the law.

“FIRs have been filed against signatories and vendors, and those found guilty in the probe will be booked. There is no question of saving anybody,” Fadnavis stated.

Sarnaik Denies Land Purchase Allegations

Responding to Wadettiwar’s charges, Pratap Sarnaik denied any connection with the alleged land deal, challenging the Congress leader to produce documentary evidence.

“He is a senior leader, and I expect him to provide documents. I am also wondering where the said land is and how it is linked to me,” said Sarnaik, rejecting the accusations.