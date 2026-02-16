 Mumbai Horror: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar; 25-Yr-Old Man Arrested
Mumbai Horror: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar; 25-Yr-Old Man Arrested

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai’s Dahisar for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. The accused, a relative of the victim’s father, was tracked through CCTV and arrested the same day. The toddler, found injured near a drain, underwent surgery and is recovering. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has ordered a strict probe.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Horror: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar; 25-Yr-Old Man Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for kidnapping and sexual assault of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Dahisar, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused is a relative of the victim's father.

The victim has been admitted to a government hospital in Mumbai. The police said that she underwent surgery and is recovering.

The police said that the toddler lives with her parents in a slum in Dahisar. On the morning of February 10, the family discovered she was missing and contacted the police. The police registered a kidnapping case and examined CCTV footage.

"It was discovered that the toddler had been taken to a secluded area in Dahisar. The accused was tracked and arrested the same day. Following the accused's information, the girl was found near a drain. She was rescued from nearby and immediately taken to a civic hospital," the officials said.

They added that the victim had suffered serious injuries to her private parts.

"Due to her critical condition, she was taken to a speciality hospital in Mumbai, where she underwent surgery the same day," the officials added.

The accused was a labourer and lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken cognisance of the matter and directed police officials to investigate the case seriously.

He coordinated with the hospital authorities and directed that the victim receive the best medical treatment, according to his office.

Shinde also spoke with senior Mumbai Police officials and urged them to prioritise the toddler's safety and the investigation, and to ensure that the perpetrators receive the harshest punishment, his office further said in the statement.

"We stand firmly with the victim's family," it added.

The police said that further investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

