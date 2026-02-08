 Navi Mumbai: Father-In-Law Booked In Koparkhairane For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Toddler, Harassment Of Daughter-In-Law
Koparkhairane police in Navi Mumbai registered an FIR against a 50-year-old man accused by his daughter-in-law of sexually assaulting her one-year-old son and harassing her. The alleged incidents occurred between August and December 2025. The accused, currently in Hyderabad, has been booked under BNS sections and the POCSO Act.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Koparkhairane police have registered a case against a 50-year-old father-in-law following accusations by his daughter-in-law of sexually assaulting her one-year-old son and subjecting her to sexual harassment.

According to the complaint, the alleged incidents took place in 2025 between August and December. The woman approached the police two months later and filed an FIR on Friday, a report by TOI stated.

While speaking to the daily, Senior Inspector Umesh Gavali of Koparkhairane police station said the woman also informed her husband, who is currently working in Dubai, about the alleged incidents, but he told her he would address the matter once he returns to India. However, as the harassment continued by the father-in-law, the woman decided to approach the police.

According to the report, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment, assault or use of criminal force against a woman, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Moreover, the police also added that the alleged accused, who is currently in Hyderabad, has not been informed about the complaint, due to the possibility of him 'absconding.' He will be detained for questioning, and further legal action will follow accordingly,” Inspector Gavali said as quoted by TOI.

Meanwhile, in a recent deeply disturbing case from South Mumbai, the Cuffe Parade Police arrested a 50-year-old father for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 20-year-old daughter, who is mentally challenged, speech-impaired and hearing-impaired, after DNA evidence confirmed his involvement. The survivor was found to be five months pregnant, triggering a detailed investigation that has exposed alleged sexual abuse by multiple individuals over several months.

According to police, the incident came to light in September last year when the victim complained to her grandmother of discomfort, saying she felt “worms moving” in her stomach. She was admitted to Cama Hospital, where a medical examination revealed that she was five months pregnant. Hospital authorities immediately alerted the Cuffe Parade police.

