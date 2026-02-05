Mumbai Horror: Father Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 20-Year-Old Disabled Daughter After DNA Confirms 5-Month Pregnancy

Mumbai Police arrest a father after DNA evidence confirms he sexually assaulted and impregnated his disabled daughter in a shocking Cuffe Parade case | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 04: In a deeply disturbing case from South Mumbai, the Cuffe Parade Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his own 20-year-old daughter, who is mentally challenged, speech-impaired and hearing-impaired, after DNA evidence confirmed his involvement.

The survivor was found to be five months pregnant, triggering a detailed investigation that has exposed alleged sexual abuse by multiple individuals over several months.

Case came to light after medical examination

According to police, the incident came to light in September last year when the victim complained to her grandmother of discomfort, saying she felt “worms moving” in her stomach. She was admitted to Cama Hospital, where a medical examination revealed that she was five months pregnant. Hospital authorities immediately alerted the Cuffe Parade police.

Initial reluctance and complaint against unknown persons

Initially, the victim was unable to record her statement due to her disabilities. Her father claimed she had been mentally challenged since childhood and refused to lodge a complaint, stating he had no knowledge of any assault. However, during further investigation at the police station, the victim agreed to file a complaint against unknown persons.

FIR registered under multiple sections

Based on the complaint, the Cuffe Parade Police registered an FIR under Sections 64(2)(i), 64(2)(k), 64(2)(m), 74, 92 and 238(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, for rape of a woman incapable of consent and sexual assault on a mentally or physically disabled person.

The offences reportedly occurred between March 21 and September 21, 2025. The FIR was registered on September 22, 2025.

DNA testing confirms father’s involvement

Police collected blood samples of more than 17 suspects named during the investigation and sent them for forensic DNA testing along with the fetal sample. On January 27, 2026, the forensic laboratory report confirmed that the DNA of the fetus matched the victim’s father.

Following the report, police summoned and questioned him. His involvement was established, and he was formally arrested. Officials stated that the offence is punishable with more than 10 years’ imprisonment and is classified as a heinous crime, making arrest necessary to prevent absconding.

Other accused arrested, probe continues

Earlier, the Cuffe Parade Police had arrested a 34-year-old married man, and a 17-year-old minor boy was taken into custody. Several other suspects remain under investigation.

NGO assistance in recording victim’s statement

Investigating officer PSI Ashwini Koli-Patil faced significant challenges as the survivor could neither speak nor hear properly. With the help of NGO Vidhayak Bharti, counsellors Lila Patade and Madhura Kodlekar conducted multiple therapy-based sessions using drawings and finger-doll communication techniques over five days to record the victim’s statement.

During these sessions, the victim repeatedly indicated names of certain individuals, leading police to identify and detain suspects.

Also Watch:

Other children shifted to shelter home

Police also stated that the accused’s two other children, both reportedly mentally challenged, have been shifted to a government shelter home in Mankhurd for their safety, following directions from the State Legal Services Authority.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/