Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested After Woman Accuses Him Of Rape Over Secret Wedding Plans | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against her boyfriend of 15 years after discovering his plan to marry another woman, leading to his arrest by Nagpada Police.

The accused, Umar Qureshi, 32, owns a garment business. The couple had been in a relationship since their college days. A few days ago, the woman saw a WhatsApp status from one of Qureshi’s relatives indicating that his wedding was fixed. When confronted, Qureshi assured her that he intended to marry her and not anyone else.

On Tuesday, she received information that his wedding ceremony was scheduled for January 15. She approached Nagpada Police Station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, accusing him of rape on the grounds of false promise of marriage.

The police registered an FIR and arrested Qureshi. He was produced before the Esplanade Court, where he requested two hours’ permission to complete the wedding rituals. The magistrate rejected the request and remanded him to police custody till January 17.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/