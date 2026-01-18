 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested After Woman Accuses Him Of Rape Over Secret Wedding Plans
A 30-year-old Mumbai woman filed a rape complaint against her boyfriend of 15 years after discovering he planned to marry another woman. Umar Qureshi, 32, was arrested by Nagpada Police on charges of rape based on a false promise of marriage. He was denied court permission to complete his wedding rituals and remanded to police custody until January 17.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested After Woman Accuses Him Of Rape Over Secret Wedding Plans

A 30-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against her boyfriend of 15 years after discovering his plan to marry another woman, leading to his arrest by Nagpada Police.

The accused, Umar Qureshi, 32, owns a garment business. The couple had been in a relationship since their college days. A few days ago, the woman saw a WhatsApp status from one of Qureshi’s relatives indicating that his wedding was fixed. When confronted, Qureshi assured her that he intended to marry her and not anyone else.

