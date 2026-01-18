Who Is Kartik Karkera? Surgeon-Runner Who Won Indian Elite Men's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026

Image: Kartik Karkera/Instagram

Dr. Kartik Karkera is not your typical marathon champion. Balancing two demanding worlds, he has carved out a remarkable identity as both an orthopaedic surgeon and a competitive long-distance runner, a combination few athletes manage. His recent triumph as the Indian Elite Men’s champion at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 solidifies his standing as one of India’s most inspiring distance runners.

Karkera hails from Nashik, Maharashtra, and works as an orthopaedic surgeon, a profession that requires precision, endurance and mental toughness. When he’s not in the operating theatre setting bones or performing surgeries, he is rigorously training for races. His commitment to both surgery and sport demonstrates extraordinary discipline: he typically begins his day around 4:30 am, trains intensely, then heads to the hospital for a full day of medical duties.

Karkera’s athletic journey has been noteworthy. He has posted competitive personal bests in various distances, including the 1500 m (3:43.69), a Maharashtra state record, and has achieved success in multiple elite events.

His path to elite running has been supported by a strong personal network, including his father, who doubles as his mentor, and his coach, Vijender Singh. This backing has helped him balance his dual aspirations in medicine and athletics, and even sparked dreams of representing India at future events like the Asian Games.

Winning the Indian Elite Men’s title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 marked a milestone in Karkera’s sporting career, spotlighting his endurance and tactical strength in one of the country’s most prestigious races. His story continues to inspire a generation of athletes striving to push boundaries, proving that passion and relentless effort can bridge even the most demanding of careers.