 Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai Sessions Court denied anticipatory bail to Pragatee Developers’ Shailesh Mistry and Naresh Barot in a cheating case filed by a flat buyer who paid Rs 2.18 crore for a flat but never received possession or a refund. The court ruled it a clear cheating case, rejecting the builders' civil dispute claim and ordering custodial interrogation to trace the funds.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail to Shailesh Mistry and Naresh Barot of Pragatee Developers in a cheating complaint filed by a flat buyer. The complainant, Smita Panani, alleged that she paid Rs2.18 crore to the builders between 2011 and 2017 for a 2,160 sq ft flat in the redevelopment project of Ajay Sahavas ‘B’ Co-operative Housing Society Ltd on Nariman Road, Vile Parle (East).

She received an allotment letter dated May 12, 2011, after an initial booking amount of Rs50 lakh. However, the society later cancelled the development agreement. The builders promised to refund her money and issued cheques, but she was allegedly prevented from encashing them. Panani then approached the Vile Parle Police Station, fearing no action, and filed the complaint.

Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate News: JP Morgan Leases 2.72 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space At Powai’s One Downtown...
article-image

Mistry and Barot sought anticipatory bail, arguing the matter was a civil dispute wrongly given a criminal colour. They highlighted that no FIR had been registered even after over a decade, they had cooperated with police by recording statements thrice, and the delayed complaint appeared motivated and false. They claimed custodial interrogation was unnecessary. The court rejected their plea, observing that the builders had used the complainant's large sum for more than ten years without returning it or allotting a flat.

When asked if they were willing to refund, their lawyer admitted no amount had been returned so far, nor were they in a position to pay soon. “This shows their intention to grab the money,” the court noted. It dismissed the civil dispute claim, calling it a clear case of cheating. Custodial interrogation was deemed essential to trace where the funds were spent or invested. The builders had approached the court apprehending arrest by Vile Parle Police.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Expert Tips On High-Scoring Topics And Smart Revision
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Expert Tips On High-Scoring Topics And Smart Revision
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Shah Rukh Khan Wows Saudi Arabia In All-Black Look & Metallic Ear-Cuff At Joy Awards 2026
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land...
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land...
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
Who Is Kartik Karkera? Surgeon-Runner Who Won Indian Elite Men's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Who Is Kartik Karkera? Surgeon-Runner Who Won Indian Elite Men's Title At Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026
Mumbai: NIA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Nasir Chaudhary In Fake Currency Racket Linked To...
Mumbai: NIA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Nasir Chaudhary In Fake Currency Racket Linked To...
BJP Leader Raj Purohit Passes Away A Day After Son Akash Wins BMC Ward 121
BJP Leader Raj Purohit Passes Away A Day After Son Akash Wins BMC Ward 121