BJP Leader Raj Purohit Passes Away A Day After Son Akash Wins BMC Ward 121

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Raj K. Purohit passed away at the age of 70 in the early hours of Sunday, January 18, 2026, at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai. He breathed his last at around 3.00 am while undergoing treatment for health complications, party sources confirmed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Purohit had been admitted to the hospital on the evening of January 15 after his condition deteriorated. His death has left a significant void in Maharashtra’s political circles, particularly in Mumbai where he remained an influential figure for over two decades.

A long legislative career in Mumbai

Raj K. Purohit was a five term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, representing the Mumbadevi constituency four times and Colaba once. Over a political career spanning more than 25 years, he carved a distinct identity as a grassroots leader with a strong understanding of Mumbai’s civic and housing issues.

He played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP’s presence in south Mumbai, especially at a time when the party was still establishing its organisational base in the region. His electoral victory from Colaba was seen as a landmark moment for the party.

Known for work as Housing Minister

Purohit is best remembered for his tenure as Housing Minister, during which he focused extensively on issues faced by Mumbai’s tenants, redevelopment projects and housing policies affecting middle class and lower income residents. His hands on approach and direct engagement with citizens earned him both support and criticism, but his commitment to housing reforms remained widely acknowledged.

Colleagues often described him as outspoken, candid and fiercely independent in his political views, qualities that defined his public life.

A poignant moment for the family

Purohit’s demise came a day after his son Akash Raj Purohit secured a second consecutive victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections from Ward 121. The win was celebrated by party workers on Friday, turning into a moment of quiet reflection following the senior leader’s passing.

Funeral arrangements

According to the family, Raj K. Purohit’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence, where they will be kept for final viewing from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The funeral procession will begin after 1.00 pm, and the last rites will be performed at the Sonapur Lane crematorium.

Leaders across party lines expressed condolences, remembering Raj K. Purohit as a seasoned politician whose legacy remains deeply embedded in Mumbai’s political history.