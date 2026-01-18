 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Math Teacher Vijay Ubale Becomes AIMIM’s First Hindu Winner In Muslim-Dominated Govandi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Math Teacher Vijay Ubale Becomes AIMIM’s First Hindu Winner In Muslim-Dominated Govandi

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Math Teacher Vijay Ubale Becomes AIMIM’s First Hindu Winner In Muslim-Dominated Govandi

AIMIM registered a sweeping win in Mumbai’s Govandi–Mankhurd area in the BMC Elections 2026. Among the eight elected corporators, Vijay Ubale made history by becoming AIMIM’s first Hindu corporator in Mumbai, reflecting voter demand for grassroots leadership and change.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
AIMIM celebrates a sweeping victory in Govandi–Mankhurd as Vijay Ubale emerges as the party’s first Hindu corporator in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 17: The AIMIM swung a surprise with a sweeping win in the Govandi-Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the BMC elections. Among the eight newly elected corporators from the Muslim-dominated wards is Vijay Ubale, who became the first Hindu candidate from AIMIM to win.

First Hindu AIMIM corporator

Fondly called ‘Vijay Sir’, AIMIM workers said they were confident of his victory as he is popular among students and parents and is known for his groundwork and people connect.

He won from Ward No. 140 (Deonar-Govandi), which also had the second-highest number of candidates across Mumbai. The ward saw 16 candidates in the fray, with tough competition from the Samajwadi Party, NCP and Shinde Sena candidates.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Discusses Trade, Tech And Investment Ties
Mumbai News: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Discusses Trade, Tech And Investment Ties
India Tour Of Australia: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Earn Maiden ODI call-ups; Shreyanka, Fulmali Return To T20I Squad
India Tour Of Australia: Kamalini, Vaishnavi Earn Maiden ODI call-ups; Shreyanka, Fulmali Return To T20I Squad
VIDEO: Protestors Dump 2025Kg Coal At Tournament In Amsterdam Citing Pollution
VIDEO: Protestors Dump 2025Kg Coal At Tournament In Amsterdam Citing Pollution
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll Victory
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll Victory

Local connect cited as key factor

Ubale teaches mathematics in private coaching classes and joined the AIMIM during the 2024 state Assembly elections. “It is not important which religion Vijay Sir belongs to. He is inspired by barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, his knowledge and practice of the Indian Constitution. Ward 140 is divided into two Assembly constituencies — one led by the Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi and another by the NCP’s Sana Malik. The voters were upset with both parties and wanted a third option — someone who understands their local issues. Thus, Vijay Sir has won,” said Ateeque Khan, an AIMIM local leader who is also a teacher.

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali...
article-image

Call for social transformation

Advocate Faiyaz Shaikh, an activist and president of the Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, said, “The victory of AIMIM has emerged as a major centre for revolutionary politics. Govandi-Mankhurd remains one of the areas with the lowest Human Development Index, suffering from long-term neglect and a lack of sustainable development. Despite being part of the BMC M-East Ward, the residents — particularly minorities — have consistently demanded better civic facilities and an improved quality of life at the ward level. This movement represents not just a political shift, but a collective demand for social transformation.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Discusses Trade, Tech And...
Mumbai News: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Discusses Trade, Tech And...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll...
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infra, Transport And Welfare Proposals After Mahayuti Civic Poll...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Heavyweights Fall, Veterans Stage Comeback As Political Survival...
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
Mumbai Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stripped, Tied And Brutally Tortured With Lighter Over...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...
81-Year-Old Meena Acharya Set To Run 18th Mumbai Marathon, Proving Age Is No Barrier To Fitness And...