 BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts To BJP-Led Mahayuti Alliance Victory
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. Reacting to their victory, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly tweeted, "Mumbai has made its choice loud and clear! Warm congratulations to BJP and Mahayuti on the BMC win (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Rupali Ganguly | Instagram

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election. Not many celebrities have reacted or shared their views on their victory. But, Television actress Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa took to X to react to it.

She tweeted, "Mumbai has made its choice loud and clear! Warm congratulations to BJP and Mahayuti on the BMC win. Our CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji’s vision continues to guide Maharashtra forward (sic)."

The actress further wrote, "This mandate shows Mumbai’s faith in development, national pride and our PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership (sic)."

article-image

Rupali Ganguly Recollects How Her Father Taught Her To Exercise Voting Rights

Rupali voted on Wednesday, and she took to Instagram to share a family picture showing inked finger. She captioned the post as, "Pappa always taught us to exercise our voting rights!! Family that votes together stays together ❤️ Have u voted ? (sic)."

Rupali is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She joined the part in 2024 during the Lok Sabha elections, and was one of the celebrities to campaign for the party.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Rupali, no other prominent celebrity has reacted to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance victory in the BMC elections 2026. While talking about the win, Kangana told NDTV, "I am absolutely thrilled with the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC election. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendera Modi ji, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji, and the entire BJP family of Maharashtra for this incredible saffron sweep all the way. It's a big win for all of us."

Read Also
Anupamaa Written Update, January 16: Anupama Left Shocked By Purvichaya Chawl Demolition's News
article-image

Rupali Ganguly As Anupamaa

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rupali has been ruling the TV screens for more than two decades. Currently, she is seen in the titular role in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The show has been topping the TRP charts for around six years now.

