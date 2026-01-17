Nora Fatehi Reacts To Her Alleged Affair With T-Series Owner Bhushan Kumar Amid Her Link-Up With Moroccan Footballer Achraf Hakimi

Rumours about actress Nora Fatehi having an affair with T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, despite his marriage to Divya Khosla Kumar, have resurfaced. The speculation first emerged in 2022 when film critic Umair Sandhu shared a post, claiming the alleged affair had been going on for two years and that Divya was aware of it. There were also rumours about Bhushan and Divya’s separation, which the couple later denied. The controversy has flared up again after a TikTok influencer shared a post on the matter.

A Reddit thread recently went viral after Nora once again stirred rumours about her alleged affair with Bhushan Kumar. An influencer shared a three-year-old Reddit thread discussing the alleged affair, in which the actress had replied with a comment, "Wow (laughing emoji)." A user took a screenshot of her comment and posted it on Reddit with the title, "Nora’s comment on a TikTok about her alleged affair with Bhushan Kumar." One user reacted, "Lmfao why did she even comment now it's gonna bring more eyeballs, not her setting herself up," while another joked, "Don’t lie Nora."

Who Is Nora Fatehi Dating Now?

According to several reports, Nora Fatehi is allegedly dating Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. Speculation intensified after Hakimi liked one of Nora’s posts, and the actress was recently spotted in Morocco. The rumours grew further when she shared glimpses from Morocco during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, posting a series of pictures in a red jacket, white crop top, and jeans.

Achraf Hakimi is a professional Moroccan footballer who plays as a right-back or winger for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Morocco national team. Known for his pace, dribbling, and attacking prowess from defense, Hakimi has previously played for clubs like Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning major domestic and international titles. He is considered one of the most exciting young full-backs in world football.