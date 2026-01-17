 Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?
Splitsvilla 16: Simran Bahl Vs Anuj Sharma; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?

In Splitsvilla 16, Simran Bahl and Anuj Sharma face a twist after being dumped from Pyaar Villa, with only one getting a chance to stay in Paisa Villa. Fans are speculating online about who will survive and who might get eliminated, keeping the suspense alive.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Splitsvilla 16

Splitsvilla 16 continues to make headlines with every passing episode. In the latest episode, Simran Bahl and Anuj Sharma were dumped by the contestants in Pyaar Villa. However, after leaving, the duo was offered a chance by Nia Sharma and Urfi Javed to choose Paisa over Pyaar and stay in Paisa Villa. The catch? Only one of them can take the spot. So, who will survive, and who will face elimination this week?

article-image

Splitsvilla 16: Simran Vs Anuj; Who Will Choose Paisa Villa?

A user uploaded a clip from the show ona Reddit thread that hints Simran exiting Splitsvilla 16. A user uploaded the picture on a Reddit thread with title, "Simran is OUT ? Exit byte daala hai ! She is exposing Yogesh and Akanksha - calls them fake!"

Another user speculated whether Simran is really gone from the show. To this, one commented in the thread, "She’s gonna come back. Anuj will be dumped (sic)." Another wrote, "Still better than fake ass Diksha and Akansha. She will comeback anyway." Therefore, as per the speculations, she might re-enter the show in Paisa Villa and Anuj might get dumped in the end. However, these are just speculations; wait for the new episodes to release to know what happens.

In her dumping interview, Simran didn’t hold back, calling Akanksha and Diksha the “fakest” girls in the villa. She claimed their behaviour changed drastically after being saved in the game. Simran also revealed that Yogesh told her off-camera that he was playing the game for fame rather than love. During the interview, she repeatedly referred to Yogesh as “dumb.”

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 5 Release Date & Time

Splitsvilla 16 Episode 5 will be released on MTV Indian at 7 pm. The new episode is likely to be available at the same time on Jio Hotstar. The new episodes releases every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

