Splitsvilla 16: Uorfi Javed Spills Shocking Tea On Niharika & Her Ex's Double-Dating Twist, 'She Got Mad & Called Me': Watch VIDEO

Splitsvilla 16 |

Uorfi Javed spills the hottest Splitsvilla 16 tea! What’s her connection with Niharika? Did Niharika kiss Uorfi Javed's boyfriend? Not exactly, but something similar did happen. Uorfi explained the full story on her Instagram, revealing the twist that links them. In case you don't already know, Uorfi said to Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone while pointing towards Niahrika in one of the episodes of Splitsvilla 16, "We have a long history." This left everyone wondering whether Uorfi's ex cheated on her with Niharika.

Splitsvilla 16: How Are Uorfi Javed & Niharika Connected To Each Other?

Uorfi uploaded a video on her Instagram story saying, "Ye jo tea log bol rahe hain that- Niharika kissed my boyfriend'. No, that's not the tea. That's not what happened, but kuch isi line pe hi hai (sic)." She then went on to claims that there was a guy who was double dating both Uorfi and Niharika. However, this event took place almost 9-10 years back.

Uorfi said, "Maine pata laga liya tha, wo ladka bolta tha Niharika meri best friend hai. I was not convinced (sic)." She got to know about it after checking the TikTok story. As per Uorfi, she broke up with the man after knowing he was double dating. However, Niharika stayed but the man later broke up with her. "She (Niharika) got mad and she called me," said Uorfi.

So far, Niharika has not made any comment on this.

Splitsvilla 16: Who Will Niharika Pair Up With?

As per the early epsiodes of Splitsvilla 16, Niharika might pair up with Sorab Bedi. Let us further wait for the new episodes to Sorab is from Gurgaon, Haryana but currently lives in Mumbai. He is a Television actor and model. Niharika is also a model and an actress besides being a fitness freak.

The new episodes of Splitsvilla 16 aire three days a week, Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV. New episodes are also available to stream anytime on Jio Hotstar.