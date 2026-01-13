 Splitsvilla 16: Kaira Anu Responds To Nia Sharma's 'Body-Shaming' Accusation, Says 'I'm A Human, Not A Saint'
Splitsvilla 16: Kaira Anu Responds To Nia Sharma's 'Body-Shaming' Accusation, Says 'I'm A Human, Not A Saint'

A major controversy erupted on Splitsvilla 16 after Nia Sharma accused Kaira Anu of making body-shaming remarks toward fellow contestants. Responding to the backlash, Kaira denied insulting anyone’s appearance, clarified her comments, and admitted her remark on Niharika’s height was wrong.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
In the recent episodes of Splitsvilla 16, Nia Sharma called out Kaira Anu for making "body-shaming" remarks. Nia said, "You can’t comment on someone’s face or height. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is not who we are today. How can you say that about a girl while being a girl yourself? (sic)" The controversy rose when Keona revealed that Kaira made comments on her makeup and dark circles. In one of the fights, Kaira also commented on Niharika's height.

Shutting down the 'body-shaming' comment remark, Kaira took to her Instagram story to write, "Fairness means addressing all inappropriate behavior, not only one part of it (sic)." She further clarified in her post that she never called anyone "ugly or insulted appearance." Recalling what happened, Kaira said, "She had applied a foundation shade that was noticeably too light, and I said she should tone it down. The comment was about makeup, not her looks (sic)."

However, Kaira accepted that the heigh comment she made on Niharika was not ideal. But, she also claimed that people in Splitsvilla 16 also made comments like "fake foreigner" and "fake accent" to her. Calling out the makers for not showing the full context, Kaira ended her post saying, "I'm a human not a saint!! If my words are being judged, then the full context, including what was said and done to me, needs to be considered (sic)."

Fans Reaction To Kaira's Apology Statement

Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Who Is Ali Khan? Pakistan-Born USA Star Denied Indian Visa For ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Iran Blames ‘Terrorists’ For 2,000 Protest Deaths, Opposition Claims 'Over 12,000 Killed'
Shaksgam Valley In India, Where Indians Are Not Allowed; Interesting Facts About One Of The Most Inaccessible Places
Shaksgam Valley In India, Where Indians Are Not Allowed; Interesting Facts About One Of The Most Inaccessible Places

As Kaira clarified her part and apologised for making remark on Niharika's height, a user took it to a Reddit thread with title "kaira addresses the hate" saying, "the apology itself is giving bully vibes, she apologised for the sake of it and for the hate to end (sic)." Labeling Kaira "high school bully" one commented, "I don’t understand, someone shows u the middle finger, calls you a foreigner, and says you have a fake accent and you get the right to call them out on their looks? And height? Shit they can’t control ? High school bully fr (sic)."

Splitsvilla 16: Will kaira Be Paired Up With Gullu?

In the recently released episode, it seems that Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar is attracted towards Kaira. They might initially pair up together. However, as per SplitsvillaX9 Advance Gullu and Asmita became the first ideal match, being the Prince and Queen of the season. Let us further wait for the release of new episodes to know what happens ahead.

