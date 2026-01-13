Thalapathy Vijay's Theri Re-Release On Pongal Postponed Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Controversy

The much-anticipated re-release of Thalapathy Vijay’s blockbuster Theri has been postponed, with the makers citing scheduling concerns linked to the ongoing censor controversy surrounding the actor’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The announcement was made on Tuesday (January 13) by V Creations, the production house backing both projects.

Taking to social media, V Creations stated, “As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of Theri.”

While a revised date has not yet been announced, the decision comes amid uncertainty over Jana Nayagan’s theatrical prospects.

Theri was originally slated to return to cinemas on January 15, 2026, to mark its 10th anniversary. With Jana Nayagan no longer part of the festive release calendar, fans were expecting the re-release to serve as a celebratory treat. Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu had earlier officially confirmed the anniversary screening.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan remains entangled in a legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor body had withheld certification for the film, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially offend religious sentiments. The matter was taken to the Madras High Court, where a single-judge bench initially ruled in favour of the makers, directing the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate.

However, the relief was short-lived. A Division Bench of the Madras High Court later stayed the single-judge order on January 9, putting the film’s certification on hold. In response, the film’s producers, KVN Productions LLP, have approached the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim or ad-interim stay on the High Court’s latest order.

In its plea, KVN Productions has challenged the Division Bench ruling that stalled the certification process and overturned the earlier directive in their favour. The producers have also requested the apex court to grant any additional relief it deems fit in the matter.