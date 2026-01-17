Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Out On OTT : Here's To Know Everything About Miniseries Based On 1929 Novel Of The Same Name

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials is a miniseries which is based on Agatha Christie's 1929 novel of the same name. Created and written by Chris Chibnall, and directed by Chris Sweeney, the series features s Mia McKenna-Bruce, Edward Bluemel, and Iain Glen, among others. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

About Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

The streaming giant has shared the poster of the series on X and captioned, "The Queen of crime has arrived. AGATHA CHRISTIE'S SEVEN DIALS is now playing on Netflix." The series is based on themes of light-hearted thriller espionage, the interwar Roaring Twenties era, and the shifting social landscape of British aristocracy.

Plot overview

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials begins with a practical joke at a country house gathering where Gerry Wade dies after his friends set eight alarm clocks to wake him; one clock is unaccounted for, and his demise turns out to be murder, associated with a covert group named the "Seven Dials." This prompts amateur detective Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent to embark on an exciting journey through London's shady clubs and elite society to reveal a plot involving international espionage.

Cast and characters

The series features Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen Brent, Edward Bluemel as Jimmy Thesiger, Iain Glen as Lord Caterham, Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle, Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham, Hughie O'Donnell as Bill Eversleigh, Nyasha Hatendi as Dr Cyril Matip, Alex Macqueen as George Lomax, Corey Mylchreest as Gerry Wade, and Dorothy Atkinson as Maria, Lady Coote, among others. It is produced by Chris Chibnall, Suzanne Mackie, Chris Sussman, Andy Stebbing, Chris Sweeney, James Prichard, Joanna Crow, and Rebecca Roughan under the banner of Imaginary Friends, Agatha Christie Ltd, and Orchid Pictures.