Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is set to air on Sunday, January 18, 2026. While the winner will be announced during the finale, viewers have already begun predicting who might lift the trophy. The finalists this season are Gilli Nata, Ashwini Gowda, Dhanush Gowda, Rakshitha Shetty, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva. Let’s take a look at whom fans believe could emerge as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale Voting Trend

Will Gilli Nata win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12? As per the online trend, Gilli is expected to be the winner of the season. One tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner, Gilli Nata! 🎉 Your incredible journey, unbeatable spirit, and Gilli magic have won us all over. So proud of you—keep shining!" Another declared, "Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner – Gilli Nata." Another called Gilli Nata to be the "one-sided winner."

BOOKMARK THIS TWEET 🔖🔥

Calling it right now…

Gilli Nata WILL be the WINNER of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 🏆

Strong game, real attitude, massive support 💥

If there’s a name written on the trophy, it’s HIS 👑

Agree or not? 👀👇#GilliNata #BBK12 #BiggBossKannada #BBKSeason12 pic.twitter.com/2y5yaJ32S8 — Vijay (@vijayspawars) January 5, 2026

One one show bigg Boss season 12 Kannada please vote for Gilli Gilli NATA winner all #100daysofGILLIdomination — Karthik Shetty (@Karthik57918220) January 4, 2026

Anna Da Look Nodro "ಬಿಗ್ ಬಾಸ್ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜಗ್ಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ಕುಗ್ಗಲಿಲ್ಲ ತಗ್ಗಲಿಲ್ಲ"

37 Crore Votes Still Continued

Gilli the Winner 🏆

"Target 50 Crore Vote For Gilli Nata"#Gilli #BBK12 pic.twitter.com/aPHzngDQny — Ramesh (@Rameshmarathe17) January 17, 2026

Host Kiccha Sudeep revealed that Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has received a massive 37 crore+ voting in the final phase of the competition. Indeed, this season happens to be one of the most popular seasons so far.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Prize Money

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner will reportedly get the prize money of Rs. 50 Lakh along with the trophy.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 finale will be released on Sunday, January 18. The finale episode will start airing from 6 pm onwards on Colors Kannada.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: When Will Final Voting End?

The final voting of Bigg Boss Kannada 12 will be allowed only until 12 am on Sunday.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finalists

Gilli Nata

Ashwini Gowda

Dhanush Gowda

Rakshitha Shetty

Mutant Raghu

Kavya Shaiva

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 began with a diverse mix of contestants, comprising a total of 18 participants from various backgrounds, including actors, social media influencers, and reality TV stars. Throughout the season, the house saw several twists with wildcard entries and guest appearances, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable for both the contestants and the viewers.