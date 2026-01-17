 Did Sana Khan Quit Acting Because Of Husband Mufti Anas Sayed? Bigg Boss Fame Reveals The Truth
Sana Khan has opened up about her decision to leave Bollywood, clarifying that it was a personal choice and not influenced by her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed. She revealed that Anas had actually asked her to reconsider the decision, putting an end to long-standing rumours.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Sana Khan |

In a recent podcast with Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan opened up about her decision to leave the entertainment industry. Ever since her marriage to Mufti Anas Sayed, many speculated that he might have influenced her choice. However, in the podcast, Sana revealed that when she first discussed leaving the industry, her husband asked her to reconsider. "Jazbat mein faisle nahi liye jate, soch ke liye jate," said Anas.

The couple, Sana and Anas, confessed that their wedding happened in a very short notice. The wedding date was decided on November 14 and the couple got married on 20. Debunking the rumours about him allegedly forcing Sana to leave the industry, Anas said, "Bohot se log ye smjhte hain ki industry wale aise hi hote hain, mai ye smjhta hun ki ye sabse khoobsurat log hote hai par society walon ne inhe barbad kar ke rakha hai."

Further in the podcast, Sana accepted that it was her decision to leave the entertainment industry. However, to be financially independent she started her own business Haya by Sana Khan, an online store for Abayas, hijabs, and traditional wear, and Face Spa by Sana Khan, a skincare and beauty brand.

Sana further admitted that some people distanced themselves from her after she changed. Speaking about the trolling she faces, she said that she always gives people one chance. However, if someone continues to speak negatively about her, she blocks them immediately. Sana added that she prefers to keep her social media feed clean and believes that while people are free to say what they want, they shouldn’t do it on her platform.

article-image

Sana further claimed that Anas' idea of romance is taking care of her. Sana and Islamic Scholar Anas got married in 2020. And now they have two sons, Saiyad Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.

