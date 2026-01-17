 Bhojpuri Actress & Bigg Boss Fame Monalisa & Husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Confirmed To Enter Farah Khan's The 50 After Divya Agarwal
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are set to appear on Farah Khan’s The 50, receiving tickets from Colors TV as a 9th wedding anniversary gift. The show’s lineup also includes stars like Mr. Faisu, Karan Patel, Prince Narula, and Divya Agarwal, with several other celebrities rumored to join.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
The 50 |

Remember Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who gained nationwide fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 16? Back then, fans also witnessed her wedding on screen. Now, Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are all set to appear on Farah Khan’s show The 50. The couple shared that, as a gift for their 9th wedding anniversary, Colors TV gave them tickets to participate in the show.

The duo shared a video on Instagram, where they wished each other a Happy Anniversary. While reminiscing about how everyone witnessed their wedding LIVE, Monalisa says, "Yar ye Colors walon ko na hame anniversary gift den chahiye." Just then, the bell rings, and they receive a ticket to The 50 show. The post caption reads, "The Lion ka gift mila hai - The 50 ka ticket! Dekhte hai ab yeh gift kya adventure laata hai (sic)."

Akshara Singh congratulated the couple saying, "Congratulations ❤️ eagerly waiting to see you both together on screen."

The 50 Confirmed Contestants

The other confirmed contestants of The 50 show are- Mr. Faisu and Karan Patel. Moreover, Prince Narula has also reportedly signed the contract of The 50, as per Filmibeat. Divya Agarwal also announced, "Stepping into THE 50 with excitement, curiosity and intention."

As per BB Tak's report, Digvijay Singh Rathee & Chahat Pandey are entering Farah's The 50. However, the official announcement is still awaited. The other rumoured contestants to enter The 50 are- Archana Gautam, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena, Jay Bhanushali, Nisha Rawal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Sreesanth, Ashmit Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Kim Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, and Emiway.

article-image

The 50 will be released on Colors TV and will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Viewers can catch the new episodes regularly and enjoy all the celebrity challenges and adventures from anywhere.

