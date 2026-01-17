'Grateful To Bappa For 30 Years In Film Industry': Rani Mukerji Visits Dagdusheth Ganpati Ahead Of 'Mardaani 3' Release; Video

Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Mardaani 3,' actress Rani Mukerji on Saturday visited Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple to seek blessings. | X @ANI

Pune: Ahead of the much-awaited release of 'Mardaani 3,' actress Rani Mukerji on Saturday visited Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple to seek blessings.

The 'Mardaani' actor was seen offering prayers and performing aarti at the temple, looking calm and focused as she bowed before Lord Ganesh.

Rani has always kept her faith close, and this visit was part of her long-standing habit of visiting temples whenever she travels for work.

While speaking to ANI, the actress shared that she makes it a point to go for "darshan" wherever she is, whether or not a film of hers is releasing. She also recalled that even during the shooting of her 2012 rom-com 'Aiyyaa,' she used to visit the temple often to pray.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Actress Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir pic.twitter.com/lMqjMtatlO — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

"I always come here for darshan. Whenever I go anywhere, in any city, whether my film is being released or not, I like to go to the temple, I like to do darshan, and after coming to Pune, I have to visit the Dagdusheth temple. When I was shooting for Aiyyaa, I used to come here many times to pray," Rani said.

"Now, my film is also coming, so I pray for blessings for that. But I always pray that, in the whole world, there should be peace, and everyone should be happy," she added.

She also mentioned that coming to Bappa is her way of saying thank you for giving her a 30-year journey in the film industry and for the love she has received from fans over the years.

"I have come to Bappa because I just want to thank him for giving me the opportunity to work in this industry for 30 years. This would not have been possible without Bappa's blessings and the love of my viewers. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Rani said.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The makers recently announced the film's new premiere date, releasing it earlier than planned on January 30, 2026. According to a release, Mardaani 3 will focus on a fast-paced story where time is running out as a police officer searches for missing girls.

The film's release coincides with Rani Mukerji's 30th anniversary in the film industry.

