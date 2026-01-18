 Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement

Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement

In today’s episode of Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Mihir’s family decides to hold Dev and Saloni’s engagement, while Tulsi remains focused on protecting Shanti Niketan and her children. Meanwhile, Noina tries to influence Tulsi, but Chachi and Tulsi stay determined to manage the situation wisely.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
article-image

Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Today's episode of Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Mihir's family finalizing Dev and Saloni's wedding. They ask Mihir and Tulsi for their opinion on whether to hold a small ceremony today. When they consult Hemant, he suggests going ahead with an engagement ceremony instead.

Seeing Mihir and Tulsi play the role of husband and wife, Noina feels insecure. She approaches Tulsi, advising her to say no to the engagement ceremony, claiming Tulsi must be irritated with the situation. However, Chachi intervenes and advises Noina not to take such a decision, saying it could jeopardize saving Shanti Niketan. She encourages Noina to stay so they can manage to protect their house.

Realizing Noina is trying to manipulate her, Tulsi tells her to communicate better with Chachi. She clarifies that her focus is not on Mihir but on her children and Shanti Niketan.

Later, Dev is seen talking to a friend about marrying a rich girl. Noina approaches Dev, suggesting he postpone the engagement, but he refuses, joking that he hasn’t even started dreaming about the gifts and diamonds in the ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid Dev & Saloni's Engagement
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Murshidabad Violence: 30 Arrested After Clashes In Beldanga Following Migrant Worker’s Death
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
Maharashtra State TET 2025 Interim Results Declared, Candidates Can Raise Objections Till January 21
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO
'Fear & Corruption Everywhere': Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

As Dev and Saloni get engaged, Mitali feels jealous of the luxurious wedding. Pari advises her to stop belittling her brother in front of everyone.

Saloni's family discusses Dev giving a small ring, expressing that their son-in-law is like a diamond to them. A flashback reveals Dev stealing money to buy the ring. While posing for photos, Saloni asks if he disliked the ring, and Dev politely responds that he never wanted such things, only her.

The episode ends with Chachi hugging Tulsi as the engagement ceremony concludes. Meanwhile, Pari calls Ranvijay, asking if he likes someone else. Hearing this, he gets angry and threatens that he will beat her when she returns. Tulsi overhears this and questions him about hurting Pari. The promo teases Noina challenging Tulsi next.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid...
Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 17: Tension Between Tulsi & Noina Rise Amid...
Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Will Divya Ganesh Win Vijay Sethupathi's Show? Winner & Runner-Up Name Reportedly...
Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Will Divya Ganesh Win Vijay Sethupathi's Show? Winner & Runner-Up Name Reportedly...
'Grateful To Bappa For 30 Years In Film Industry': Rani Mukerji Visits Dagdusheth Ganpati Ahead Of...
'Grateful To Bappa For 30 Years In Film Industry': Rani Mukerji Visits Dagdusheth Ganpati Ahead Of...
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Will Gilli Nata Win Kiccha Sudeep's Show? Here's Finale Voting Trend
Did Sana Khan Quit Acting Because Of Husband Mufti Anas Sayed? Bigg Boss Fame Reveals The Truth
Did Sana Khan Quit Acting Because Of Husband Mufti Anas Sayed? Bigg Boss Fame Reveals The Truth