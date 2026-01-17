Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Will Divya Ganesh Win Vijay Sethupathi's Show? Winner & Runner-Up Name Reportedly Leaked Ahead Of Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 |

Has Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner and runner-up names have already been leaked ahead of the grand finale? The finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is scheduled for Sunday, January 18, 2026. However, the position of the finalists have already been leaked online. The four standing finalists of the season are- Aurora, Divya Ganesh, Vikram and Sabarinathan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Will Divya Ganesh Win The Show?

As per the online voting trend, Divya is currently leading. Divya is also reportedly the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg boss tamil season 9 winner - Divya!🧨 pic.twitter.com/684tmqQKgP — In trend uh (@Sarvesh21978104) January 17, 2026

Sabarinathan reportedly stands at the 2nd position, being the runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

Bigg boss tamil season 9 runner - Sabari!🧨 pic.twitter.com/6MObm8lAWz — In trend uh (@Sarvesh21978104) January 17, 2026

Aurora then reportedly took the third position, being the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

And, Vikram reportedly secures the 4th position.

However, these are just speculations and nothing has yet been officially confirmed.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finale Release Date & Time

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale episode will be released on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The finale episode is expected to begin at 6 pm. It will reportedly run 3 hours long with the winner announcement in the end. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will be aired on Vijay TV, and viewers can also catch it online on JioCinema and OTT Play Premium. Fans can watch the action, drama, and the final results live or stream the episodes at their convenience on these platforms.

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Finalists

The 4 finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 are:

Divya Ganesh

Sabarinathan

Aurora

Vikram

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will take home the season's trophy and a whopping cash prize of Rs. 50 Lakh.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 premiered on October 5, 2025, with 20 contestants entering the house, bringing together actors, influencers, TV personalities and digital creators to compete for the title. The season is hosted by popular actor Vijay Sethupathi, who guides the housemates through tasks with now 4 finalists remaining.