Cheekatilo OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala Starrer Suspense Film?

Cheekatilo |

Cheekatilo is a suspense drama film featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda in the lead roles. The upcoming film is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad and narrates the story of a true crime podcaster. The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from January 23, 2026.

About Cheekatilo

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video India shared the poster of the Telugu film featuring Sobhita in an intriguing look with the caption, "before the night creeps in, Sandhya arrives, brace for an impact #CheekatiloOnPrime, New Movie, January 23." The film explores themes of crime, suspense, and a relentless pursuit of justice. The film is directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd. The gripping narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Cheekatilo's story all about?

Cheekatilo tells the story of a crime podcaster whose life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers that her intern has been killed. As she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, will she be able to solve the case? The film reveals the unfolding events.

D. Suresh Babu talks about the film

D. Suresh Babu, producer of Cheekatilo, shared, "Cheekatilo is a layered, emotional suspense drama. What's close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience."

He furthur said, "The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration. We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey."

Along with Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda, the film also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in pivotal roles.