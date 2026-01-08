Farhan Akhtar Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | January 08, 2026
Farhan Akhtar is a versatile actor who is also a singer and filmmaker will turn 52 on Friday, January 9. 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online:
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical film which was released in 2013. In the film, the actor plays the role of an athlete, Subedar Milkha Singh. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a family comedy film in which the actor plays the role of an advertising copywriter, Imran Qureshi. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Rock On!! is a musical drama film in which Farhan Akhtar plays the role of a singer, Aditya Shroff. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Toofaan is a sports drama which was released in 2021. In the film, the actor plays the role of a boxer, Aziz Ali. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Wazir is a crime thriller film in which he plays the role of a suspended Anti-Terrorism Squad officer, Daanish Ali. It is available on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Dil Dhadakne Do, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, was released in 2015. In the film, the actor plays the role of the son of a business tycoon, Kamala Mehra (Anil Kapoor). It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV+
The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film in which Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Aditi's (Priyanka Chopra) husband, Niren Chaudhary, whose relationship is strained after the death of their daughter. It is available on Netfliix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
