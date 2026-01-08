Unforgettable Films To Celebrate Yash's Birthday: Where To Watch On OTT? Take A Look!

By: Sunanda Singh | January 08, 2026
Yash is one of the most popular Kannada stars who is known for his role 'Rocky' in the film KGF. The actor turned 40 on Thursday, Jan 8, 2026.
On his special day, explore some must-watch movies that made him a superstar in the eyes of audiences.
KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) is a period action film that has turned Yash into a national sensation. In the film, he plays the role of Rocky, a powerful and ambitious man rising from poverty to dominance in the gold fields of Kolar. It is available on JioHotstar.
Masterpiece is an action comedy film that was released in 2015. Yash plays the role of a local goon. Masterpiece highlights Yash's mass appeal. The film is popular for its punchy dialogue and stylish presentation. The film is available on YouTube.
KGF: Chapter 2 is a perfect continuation of Chapter 1. This sequel takes Rocky's story to a grander scale. Yash's performance is more intense, backed by high-octane action and powerful dialogues. It remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari is one of Yash's most loved romantic drama films. This film highlights his emotional depth. His chemistry with Radhika Pandit was widely appreciated and played a key role in his rise to superstardom in Kannada cinema. It is available to watch on YouTube.
Googly is a romantic entertainer where Yash delivers a mature and balanced performance. In the film, the actor plays the role of a misogynistic university student. The film is remembered for its engaging narrative and emotional climax. It is available to watch on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Gajakesari is another film of the actor that you can add to your bucket list. A fantasy action film inspired by mythology, where Yash appears in dual roles. It stands out for its concept and its versatility. You can watch it on ZEE5.
