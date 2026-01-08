 Yash Unveils Intense First Look From Toxic On 40th Birthday, Says 'Daddy Is Home' In Teaser Of This Dark Action Drama
Yash Unveils Intense First Look From Toxic On 40th Birthday, Says 'Daddy Is Home' In Teaser Of This Dark Action Drama

The teaser of Toxic opens in a cemetery, where a sudden burst of violence breaks the silence. Amid gunfire and chaos, Yash’s character Raya is introduced, armed and composed, navigating the situation with restraint rather than urgency. The visuals suggest a darker and more intense narrative compared to conventional action dramas

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveiled lead actor Yash's first look from the much-awaited film on his birthday on Thursday (January 8). In the film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming film will feature Yash in the role of a character named Raya.

The newly released character introduction video offers a glimpse into the world of Toxic and sets the tone for the film. The teaser opens in a cemetery, where a sudden burst of violence breaks the silence. Amid gunfire and chaos, Yash’s character Raya is introduced, armed and composed, navigating the situation with restraint rather than urgency. The visuals suggest a darker and more intense narrative compared to conventional action dramas.

However, the video has no long dialogues and Yash is only heard saying, "Daddy is home." He shoots with a gun and is seen smoking in the teaser.

The makers appear to be positioning Toxic as a stylised action film with a grim undertone. The character of Raya is portrayed as calm and controlled, with the teaser focusing more on atmosphere and visual storytelling than dialogue. The sequence hints at a film that leans into gritty imagery and large-scale action set pieces.

article-image

Earlier, the makers shared the first look posters of actresses including Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash, with Mohandas also directing the project. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer TP Abid. Action sequences have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, along with Indian action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

article-image

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The release will coincide with festivals such as Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

