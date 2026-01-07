 'I Am Fully Immersed In Finishing Toxic': Yash Cancels Fan Meet On His Birthday This Year
Kannada star Yash on Wednesday took to Instagram to inform his fans that he won't be able to meet them on his birthday this year, as he is busy with his next film, Toxic.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Yash | Instagram

Kannada star Yash is all set to celebrate his 40th birthday on Thursday. His fans were expecting that the actor would organise a fan meet. However, on Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram story to inform his fans that this year he won't be able to meet them on his birthday, as he is busy with his upcoming film, Toxic, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026.

Yash shared a note, which read, "To my dearest fans, I honestly am deeply aware of how you've been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I've been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it's ready for you in theaters on March 19th, 2026. Because of this, I won't be able to meet you in person just yet (sic)."

"Even though we couldn't make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, l will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send. Yours, Yash (sic)," he further wrote.

Well, we are sure fans, who were super excited to meet Yash, would be very sad to know that the fan meet has been cancelled.

Toxic Tease On Yash's Birthday

Meanwhile, the makers have planned to unveil an asset of Toxic on Yash's birthday. They took to social media to inform everyone about it.

The production house tweeted, "Revealing the ONE they warned you about. 10:10 AM | 08-01-2026 (sic)."

Toxic Release Date

Toxic is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It will get a pan-India release, and everyone is excited for it, as Yash will be seen on the big screens after around four years. His last release was KGF 2 in 2022.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

