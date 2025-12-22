Kiara Advani Says Her Role In Toxic Is 'Toughest' One Yet: 'Demanded More From Me Physically, Mentally, Emotionally'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Toxic. The makers recently unveiled her first look from the film and the actress is receiving immense praise from the audience and fans. On Monday (December 22), Kiara penned a note of gratitude for the response.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara stated that her role in Toxic is her 'toughest' one yet.

"A role that demanded more from me physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap," the actress and new mommy wrote.

She added, "To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words."

Take a look at herf post here:

Kiara's first look

Kiara will be seen as Nadia in the film. While the first look poster initially presents her in a glamourous avatar under a circus spotlight, a closer glance reveals a world of emotional complexity beneath the surface.

Subtle hints of grief and quiet sadness suggest an intense, character-driven narrative. This nuanced portrayal indicates that Nadia is far from a conventional role and could well prove to be a defining, game-changing moment in her career.

Kiara's fees for Toxic

Kiara has reportedly secured a massive paycheck for Toxic, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

The actress, who has consistently delivered box office hits and established herself as a leading lady, has seen a rise in her remuneration. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kiara has charged Rs 15 crore for her role in the film.

On the personal front, Kiara recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan.

She was also seen in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. The film release during Independence Day 2025 weekend. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it also starred Jr NTR.

The actress was earlier cast in Ranveer Singh's Don 3. However, she has reportedly been replaced by National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon.