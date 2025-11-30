'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After 4-Month-Old Daughter's Birth

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, the new dad on the block, opened up about his 4-month-old daughter and how his life has changed for the better since her birth. He and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, welcomed their baby girl on July 15, recently sharing her first glimpse and revealing her name as Saraayah Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra Praises Kiara Advani

Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, Sidharth praised Kiara, calling her a superhero. "The process of just seeing her through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience for me. Men always talk about courage and grit and strength but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. I have seen her during pregnancy, go through hormonal and physical changes. And now, she is being a true superhero taking care of Saraayah."

He added that he's simply contributing in small ways, from changing Saraayah's diapers and clicking her photos to just trying to maintain a happy environment at home.

Further, Sidharth joked that he has never lost so many arguments to his baby girl, who can't even speak yet.

Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Saraayah's Meaning

When asked about the meaning of her name Saraayah, Sidharth explained, "Saraayah is Princess of God. It's not in Hindi of course. It’s an exotic name that comes from the East. It’s actually a Hebrew name. I realise that I am no longer the hero of the house. She is the superstar. She is 4 months old."

Sidharth, who starred with Kiara in the 2021 film Shershaah, tied the knot with her on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, after dating for several years.

Sidharth Malhotra Work Front

On the work front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Next, Sidharth has Vvan : Force of the Forrest, a folk-mythological thriller film starring Tamannaah Bhatia.