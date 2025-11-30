'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video

Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, on Sunday, attended an event in Mumbai. We all know that she doesn't share a good rapport with the paparazzi, and at the event, during an interaction, she slammed the paps.

She said, "I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing people of this country. You call them media. I come from media; my father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people."

"Magar yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke. They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? (sic)," the veteran actress further said.

Jaya Bachchan On Being Called The Most Hated Person On Social Media

The Sholay actress also reacted to being called the most hated person on social media. She said, "I don't give a damn. I don't care. You hate me, it is your opinion. You are entitled. My opinion is I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chuha (mouse) and get into somebody's house with a mobile camera."

A lot of times Jaya Bachchan has shown her anger towards the paparazzi when they are trying to click pictures and videos of her.

Jaya Bachchan Movies

On the work front, the veteran actress will next be seen in Vikas Bashl's Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was scheduled to release this year, but the official release date is not yet announced.