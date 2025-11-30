 'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video

'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, on Sunday, attended an event in Mumbai. During the interaction, she slammed the paparazzi. The actress said, "Yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke..." She also spoke about being called the most hated person on social media.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi | Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan, on Sunday, attended an event in Mumbai. We all know that she doesn't share a good rapport with the paparazzi, and at the event, during an interaction, she slammed the paps.

She said, "I am the product of the media, but my relationship with the paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing people of this country. You call them media. I come from media; my father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people."

"Magar yeh jo bahar, drain pipe tight gande gande pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke. They think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass. What kind of people are these people? Kaha se aate hai, kis tarah ka education hai, kya background hai? (sic)," the veteran actress further said.

Read Also
'Public Servant Can't Be Sulking, Irritated 24x7': Ashoke Pandit SLAMS Jaya Bachchan For Pushing Man...
article-image

Jaya Bachchan On Being Called The Most Hated Person On Social Media

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Removal Of ‘Bombay’ Name To Protect Mumbai’s Identity
6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway
6-Year-Old Boy Suffers Eye Injury In Chhattisgarh After Alleged Assault By Drunk Head Teacher; Investigation Underway
'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video
'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being Called Most Hated Person On Social Media - Watch Video
Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More Details Inside…
Wakefit IPO To Open On December 8, Company Plans Major Expansion With ₹377-Crore Fresh Issue, More Details Inside…

The Sholay actress also reacted to being called the most hated person on social media. She said, "I don't give a damn. I don't care. You hate me, it is your opinion. You are entitled. My opinion is I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chuha (mouse) and get into somebody's house with a mobile camera."

A lot of times Jaya Bachchan has shown her anger towards the paparazzi when they are trying to click pictures and videos of her.

Read Also
'Muh Bandh Rakho': Angry Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out At Paps For Passing Unnecessary Comments At Mumbai...
article-image

Jaya Bachchan Movies

On the work front, the veteran actress will next be seen in Vikas Bashl's Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was scheduled to release this year, but the official release date is not yet announced.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being...

'Gande Pant Pehenke, Haath Mein Mobile Leke': Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi; Opens Up About Being...

'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After...

'Kiara Advani's Pregnancy Was Eye-Opening': Sidharth Malhotra Praises Wife, Says Life Changed After...

Is It Sweet Zannat In The 19-Minute MMS Viral Video? Content Creator Clarifies

Is It Sweet Zannat In The 19-Minute MMS Viral Video? Content Creator Clarifies

Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call...

Karan Aujla Abu Dhabi Concert: Singer Dances With An Elderly Fan On Stage, Hugs Him; Netizens Call...

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away At 80

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away At 80