'Muh Bandh Rakho': Angry Jaya Bachchan Lashes Out At Paps For Passing Unnecessary Comments At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan once again found herself in the spotlight after she lost her temper at paparazzi during a public appearance in Mumbai on Thursday evening (November 13). The actress-politician attended the event with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, however, her interaction with paps outside the venue took an unpleasant turn.

As Jaya and Shweta stepped out, paps began clicking pictures and reportedly passed casual remarks while filming them. Irritated by the chatter, Jaya stopped and addressed the paps.

She is heard saying, "Chup raho, muh bandh rakho, photo lo, khatam. Aap log photo lo lekin badtameezi mat karo. Comments karte rehte hain." Her videos have now gone viral on social media.

She appeared visibly upset and continued staring at the paparazzi for a while before Shweta intervened and escorted her mother to their car.

Netizens react to Jaya Bachchan's videos

While some netizens supported Jaya, agreeing that celebrities deserve privacy and respect, others trolled her for her repeated confrontations with the media.

Reacting to her latest videos, an Instagram user wrote, "Iski video hi kyo lete ho iske piche hi kyo jate ho ignore karo akal thikane pe aajyegi."

Another commented, "Media ko jaya bachchan hi sahi kr sakti hai."

"Aree bhai.. Aap log aisi aurat ko kyun respect de rahe ho.. Everyone knows how she is behaving with others.. Aise logon ko respect hi nahin dena chahiye," read another comment.

Another user asked, "Jaya ji hamesha gusse mein Hi kyon rahti Hain?"

"Jaya ji ne…Amit ji, Rekha ji ek sath dekh liya dharam ji ko dekhne k bahane," joked another user.

This is not the first time the actress-politician has expressed her displeasure toward photographers. Over the years, Jaya has earned a reputation for calling out paparazzi for what she perceives as disrespectful or intrusive behaviour. She has often urged them to maintain decorum.