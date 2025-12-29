 Sajid Khan Suffers Foot Fracture On Film Set, Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai
Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Filmmaker Sajid Khan is on the road to recovery after fracturing his foot during a film shoot in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday (December 27), following which the director was rushed for medical treatment and underwent surgery the next day.

The injury occurred while Sajid was shooting for a project produced by Ektaa Kapoor in Mumbai. As per reports, the fracture required immediate surgical intervention, and doctors operated on him on Sunday. Since then, his condition has been described as stable.

Confirming the development, Sajid’s sister, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, shared an update on his health and said the procedure was successful. Reassuring well-wishers, she reportedly stated, “The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now.”

The setback comes at a time when Sajid has been gearing up for a professional comeback after a long hiatus. His last directorial venture, Humshakals, was released in 2014. He began his journey as a director with the 2005 horror anthology Darna Zaroori Hai, which featured actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal.

Sajid later found mainstream success with the comedy Heyy Babyy (2007), followed by the hit Housefull franchise, including Housefull (2010) and Housefull 2 (2012). The filmmaker is currently believed to be in talks for a new project that will mark his return to direction, once he fully recovers from the injury.

Sajid was also seen in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant.

