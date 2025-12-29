Bobby Deol Gets Emotional After Watching Dharmendra's Last Film Ikkis In Mumbai; Video Surfaces

Actor Bobby Deol attended a private screening of his late father and veteran actor Dharmendra's upcoming film Ikkis in Mumbai on Sunday (December 28). Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which the actor is seen interacting with paps post screening. Bobby also got emotional soon after he stepped inside his car.

In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Bobby is seen waving at paps and briefly posing for them.

He then stepped in his car with his family. While his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol were seated in the backseat, Bobby took the front seat. He is seen wiping his tears and appeared overwhelmed.

Ikkis was originally scheduled to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, but the makers have now pushed the release to January 1, 2026. While speculation was rife that the shift was prompted by the box office storm created by Dhurandhar or to avoid a potential clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that the decision was taken for astrological reasons.

The film features Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role. Ikkis will also mark the acting debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, as the female lead, while Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in a pivotal role.

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24 at his Mumbai residence, just days before his 90th birthday.

His mortal remains were taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai under tight police security, where a hush-hush funeral was conducted shortly after the news broke.

Dharmendra's last rites were attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Zayed Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Sanjay Dutt, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.