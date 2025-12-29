'Terrible Ethics': Producer Ekta Kapoor Slams Zee TV's New 'Pavitra Rishta', Calls Title Reuse An 'Intellectual Bankruptcy'

Pavitra Rishta | Instagram/IMDb

A new show named 'Pavitra Rishta' is set to go air on Zee TV. But, it seems that the OG producer of Pavitra Rishta, Ekta Kapoor, is not happy with the title reuse. She recently took to her Instagram story to call out the makers, calling it an "intellectual bankruptcy."

She wrote on her Instagram story, "When u can't create an IP u feed on an established one of another creator!" She further slammed the makers, saying, "Terrible ethics or intellectual bankruptcy!!! Or both!!! Nothing Pavitra about it!!! (sic)"

Siddharttha Vankara's upcoming show hold significance with Ekta's 2009 release Pavitra Rishta that starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles.

Zee TV Pavitra Rishta's Lead Actors

Zee TV's upcoming show Pavitra Rishta will feature Abrar Qazi and Priyanshi Yadav in the lead. The love story is produced by Aman Sachdeva and created by Siddharttha Vankara. Pallav Pradhan and Roopa Divetia will also be seen playing key roles in the show.

As per TOI's reports, Pavitra Rishta will go on floors in January. It is expected that the show will release sometime in February.

Abrar Qazi got his big break from 2018's Laila Majnu. After that, the actor continued to star in the Television shows. He was then seen in Gathbandhan, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad.

Talking about gaining fame after Laila Majnu's re-release, Abrar said, "Laila Majnu did not help my career at the time, but after it was re-released last year, people appreciated my work." He further added that since doing movies take much time, he will in between do OTT and TV.