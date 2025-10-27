 Pavitra Rishta Fame Prarthana Behere's Father Dies In Road Accident, Actress Pens Emotional Note: 'Your Sudden Exit Has Deeply Shaken...'
Marathi actress Prarthana Behere, best known for her role as Vaishali in Pavitra Rishta, lost her father in a road accident on October 14, 2025. Mourning his loss, she wrote, "Your laughter still echoes in our ears… Though you are no longer with us, your voice and your songs continue to give us strength every day."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Marathi actress Prarthana Behere, best known for her role as Vaishali, Ankita Lokhande’s on-screen sister in the hit TV serial Pavitra Rishta, lost her father in a road accident on October 14, 2025. Days after his tragic demise, the actress penned an emotional note mourning his loss, expressing how life feels as though it has come to a standstill after his passing.

Sharing his photo on her Instagram handle, Prarthana wrote in Marathi, "Your laughter still echoes in our ears, your confidence continues to give us strength, and your life taught us that happiness is not about circumstances — it’s about perspective. Your honesty, selflessness, and unconditional love for people taught us the true meaning of humanity. You showed us that helping others is the real source of fulfillment.Though you are no longer with us, your voice and your songs continue to give us strength every day."

Furthermore, the actress mentioned how her father’s sudden passing has deeply shaken her heart. She shared that just a few days ago, everything felt normal, but his untimely departure has left her profoundly saddened. She added that his memory will continue to linger with her every moment.

"I’ll make sure you never see the tears in my eyes —because I don’t want to see you blurred by them either. Your smile has found a permanent place in my heart, and I’ll take the responsibility of keeping it alive. Don’t worry… I am very strong —because I know that even if you’re not behind me, you are always with me," added the actress.

Earlier this year, Prarthana's Pavitra Rishta co-star Priya Marathe, known for her role as Varsha, passed away at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai. She had been battling cancer for the past year.

