Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur, Actor Pulled Into Crowd By Overexcited Supporters—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. Before the release, the two did not promote their film, but post-release, Harshvardhan and Sonam have been on a roll, actively promoting their movie, meeting fans, and visiting theatres.

Harshvardhan Rane Faces Scary Fan Frenzy In Jaipur

Amid this, the duo visited Jaipur to promote their film at Ram Mandir Theatre, where excited fans lost control upon seeing Harshvardhan and began pulling him toward the crowd. The actor, who was standing with security personnel beside him, was still pulled by the force of the crowd and even lost his balance for a moment. Despite the chaos, Harshvardhan remained calm and continued waving and shaking hands with his fans.

Check out the viral video:

The actor, who is travelling by road via his van to various cities for the film’s promotions, has been met with similar love and excitement everywhere he goes.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, has emerged as a surprise box office success.

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to a decent start, earning Rs 9 crore nett on its first day. It went on to collect Rs 5.5 crore on Friday, Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 6.44 crore on Sunday, taking its total weekend collection to Rs 18.19 crore. The film’s overall domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 40.94 crore nett.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan, and Rajesh Khera in key roles.