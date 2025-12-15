 Rob Reiner & Michele Singer's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Parents' Death Case: Reports
On Monday morning, we all woke up with the sad news that American filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead at their home in Los Angeles. Their son, Nick Reiner, was one of the suspects for their alleged murder, and now, according to reports, he has been arrested.

article-image
Page Six was the first one to report that Nick had been arrested. According to TMZ, he is currently being held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, with bail set at USD 4 million. Reportedly, Nick was taken into custody on Sunday night.

While there are reports of Nick's arrest, there's no confirmation about it.

Statement Of The Reiner Family

According to reports, Rob and his wife were found dead in their home, and they were stabbed. The statement from their family read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Who Was Rob Reiner?

Rob Reiner was one of the most famous Hollywood filmmakers. He started his career with the film This Is Spinal Tap, which was released in 1984. He later directed many popular films like When Harry Met Sally, Misery, A Few Good Men, The American President, and others.

His last film was Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which was released in September this year.

