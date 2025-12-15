When Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Stabbed To Death By Their Son Nick At Los Angeles Home: Report

In a shocking turn of events, Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. According to a report in PEOPLE, the couple's son, Nick, is alleged to have killed them. Authorities have not yet confirmed this information.

The deaths are being investigated as a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department, with reports indicating that the couple was stabbed to death. Their bodies were reportedly found by their daughter Romy.

Family Issues Statement

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the family said in a statement.

🚨BREAKING: Rob Reiner and his wife Michele have died at their Brentwood, California home. LAPD launches murder investigation, per TMZ. pic.twitter.com/VN8byUZHYF — AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 15, 2025

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and found a 78-year-old man (Rob) and a 68-year-old woman (Michele) dead inside. Capt. Mike Bland of the Los Angeles Police Department described it as an 'apparent homicide' at Reiner's home.

Reiner was long considered one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, with a body of work that includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, such as This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, and The Princess Bride.

He rose to fame in the 1970s as Meathead on the TV classic All in the Family, starring alongside Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards.

He married actress-director Penny Marshall in 1971 and adopted her daughter, Tracy, from Marshall's previous marriage to Michael Henry. The couple divorced in 1979. Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989; the two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally.

Reiner is survived by his children, Jake, Nick, and Romy, and was the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, daughter of his first wife, the late Penny Marshall.