Thamma OTT Release: Here's To Know Everything About Rashmika Mandanna & Ayushmann Khurana's Film Online?

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Thamma is a fantasy-horror film that was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, in standard, IMAX, 4DX, and D-Box formats. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The soundtrack album was composed by Sachin–Jigar. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who is best known for the 2015 film Classmates. Now, the film is preparing for an OTT release. That means if you have missed the film in theatres, you can now watch it from the comfort of your home. Let's find out when and where Thamma digitally.

Thamma: Streaming details

According to the Binged website, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting from December 16, 2025, while it will be available for rent on December 2, 2025. The film is based on themes of horror, comedy, romance, and mythology. It also explores themes of identity, legacy, and the conflict between the past and present. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

Plot overview

Thamma tells the story of an urban reporter who falls in love with a beautiful woman, only to discover she is not ordinary but a vampire. Their forbidden romance forces them to confront an ancient, malevolent leader of the vampire faction, leading to a supernatural clash intertwined with a larger cinematic universe. The film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which also includes the films Stree and Bhediya.

Cast and characters

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka / Tarika, Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Sudha Goyal, Faisal Malik as Inspector P. K. Yadav, Hritika Kanwar as Tanya, Deepak Kalra as Joy, Shailesh Korde as Elder Betaal 1, Krishna Kant Rai as Elder Betaal 2, and Hashim Haider as News Reporter, among others.