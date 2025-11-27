Lights, Camera & Clicks: Yesteryear Cameras On Display At IFFI

The Kala Academy complex crowd seems to have more time to sit, eat, chat and dwell in the cinematic world that had been unfolding during the ongoing 56th IFFI in Goa. |

The Kala Academy complex crowd seems to have more time to sit, eat, chat and dwell in the cinematic world that had been unfolding during the ongoing 56th IFFI in Goa. Taking time to take a round in the Art Gallery here, are students, cine lovers and walk-in visitors who are awed by the display of rare collection of yesteryear cameras and photography accessories by veteran photographer Sanjeev Deorukhkar from Kolhapur who has displayed 250 plus rare, priceless cameras out of his total collection of over 1200 cameras – all in working condition.

“The oldest camera in my collection belongs to 1870. The Leica Disc camera which is one of the best in the world is also here,” says Deorukhkar who first had his exhibition of cameras in Goa in 1012. Inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during IFFI, his second exhibition was in 2014. This time it is the third time that Deorukhkhar is in Goa with his priceless pieces that include the world's first SLR. Cameras with 8 mm, 16 mm, 35 mm and 70 mm – they are all here.

“I have a Bunny camera, made by Goa’s Chowgule Company. The company no longer makes it,” shares Deorukhkar. A 1932s, ‘Made-in-America’ camera has double facility in the same equipment – it allows movie and still/single photo. There are folding cameras, box cameras, pin-hole cameras and ones fitted with metal bodies on cardboard. Also one-time-use cameras from Kodak, FIJI, Konica and Polaroid are on display. The Indian make Hotshot, Agfa Box, Click III, Click IV, Isoly, Kebi 10, and Kodak Krome – though out of the market now, they are all here to stay with Deorukhkar.

A camera that resembles a lock or a watch is also in the collection. A Minolta 16 from Japan, Polaroid PDC 310 from China, Mahatma Gandhi’s watch-like camera from England and lock like camera from Japan are among the proud pieces. And the most interesting part of this collection are some of the cute, mini spy cameras that can fit in a fist and can easily be hidden while taking photos.

Deorukhkar began his career in photography in 1968 after learning the nuance from his sister’s father in law and his Guru B G Bhurke from Satara. He then started collecting his own used cameras every time he purchased a new piece. Over time, this collection began to grow, and he began to buy antique cameras found in old markets from various cities he visited during his work. Seeing his hobby, people began to give him their old cameras to add to his collection.

“My wife Arundhati supports me in my hobby. She takes care of the cameras. We clean them regularly and store them in plastic boxes, carefully wrapped in plastic. At home I have a display gallery too,” says Deorukhkar who is not only a photographer he has mastered camera repair techniques too. “After working in various newspapers including Samaj, Satyawadi, Maharashtra Times, Sakal, Loksatta, Kesari etc from 1973 to 2005, I began freelancing. I did event photography, weddings etc and also offered camera repair services. I used to develop and print, but now chemicals are not available. I also restore photographs and repair camera accessories, even tripods,” smiles the man behind the lens who will turn 75 soon. The veteran is happy because his son Sarvesh, also a photographer, and camera enthusiast, is taking his legacy forward.